Brick man stopped at Atlantic City International Airport with loaded gun in carry-on

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Brick man is facing federal penalties after a loaded 9mm handgun was found in his carry-on bag at the Atlantic City International Airport, Transportation Security Administration officials said Monday.

For the second time in one month, TSA agents at the airport discovered a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was stopped by agents after they spotted the weapon and nine bullets in the man's carry-on luggage.

New Jersey State Police responded, but said they did not make an arrest. The man faces the possibility of a federal financial penalty for bringing a gun to a security checkpoint, TSA officials said.

On March 14, TSA agents at Atlantic City Airport stopped Marquis Allen, 28, of Bridgeton, at the security checkpoint ahead of a flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after they saw a 9mm handgun loaded with 17 hollow-point bullets in his carry-on bag.

Allen was charged with possession of a handgun without a permit, receiving stolen property, possession of a high capacity magazine and possession of hollow point ammunition.