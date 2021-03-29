Brick man arrested at Atlantic City International Airport with loaded gun in carry-on

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Brick man is facing charges after being arrested at the Atlantic City International Airport on Sunday with a loaded 9mm handgun in his carry-on bag, Transportation Security Administration officials said Monday.

For the second time in one month, TSA officials at the airport discovered a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was stopped by agents after they spotted the weapon and nine bullets in the man's carry-on luggage before he boarded a plane to Florida.

New Jersey State Police responded and arrested the man, who now faces the possibility of a federal financial penalty for bringing a gun to a security checkpoint. New Jersey State Police have been contacted for more information.

On March 14, TSA agents at Atlantic City Airport stopped Marquis Allen, 28, of Bridgeton, at the security checkpoint ahead of a flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after they saw a 9mm handgun loaded with 17 hollow-point bullets in his carry-on bag.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Allen was charged with possession of a handgun without a permit, receiving stolen property, possession of a high capacity magazine and possession of hollow point ammunition.