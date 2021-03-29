Brick man arrested at Atlantic City International Airport with loaded gun in carry-on

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Brick man is facing charges after being arrested at the Atlantic City International Airport on Sunday with a loaded 9mm handgun in his carry-on bag, Transportation Security Administration officials said Monday.
For the second time in one month, TSA officials at the airport discovered a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag.
The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was stopped by agents after they spotted the weapon and nine bullets in the man's carry-on luggage before he boarded a plane to Florida.
New Jersey State Police responded and arrested the man, who now faces the possibility of a federal financial penalty for bringing a gun to a security checkpoint. New Jersey State Police have been contacted for more information.
On March 14, TSA agents at Atlantic City Airport stopped Marquis Allen, 28, of Bridgeton, at the security checkpoint ahead of a flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after they saw a 9mm handgun loaded with 17 hollow-point bullets in his carry-on bag.
Allen was charged with possession of a handgun without a permit, receiving stolen property, possession of a high capacity magazine and possession of hollow point ammunition.
TSA officials said that there were only two guns intercepted at Atlantic City Airport in 2019. In 2020, there were also only two guns intercepted, but the number of travelers decreased significantly last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, TSA officers detected 3,257 firearms nationwide on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year, although the total number of passengers screened at airport checkpoints across the country fell by 500 million compared to 2019 due to the pandemic.
That means that twice as many firearms per million passengers screened were detected at checkpoints in 2020 compared to 2019.
In 2020, TSA caught approximately 10 firearms per million passengers as compared to about five firearms per million passengers in 2019. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2020, about 83% were loaded.
Although passengers are permitted to travel with firearms, they must be in checked baggage, properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.
