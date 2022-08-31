Boy arrested following armed robbery in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON — A boy was arrested last week for robbing a girl at gunpoint inside her home, police said.
The boy entered the home on South Avenue about 10 a.m. Aug. 23, pointing a silver revolver at the girl and demanding money. He then stole an iPhone worth $400, police said Wednesday in a news release.
The girl was uninjured, police said
The boy was arrested Aug. 25 and taken to the Camden County Youth Detention Center. He was charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a handgun, burglary and aggravated assault.
— Eric Conklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.