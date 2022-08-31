 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boy arrested following armed robbery in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON — A boy was arrested last week for robbing a girl at gunpoint inside her home, police said.

The boy entered the home on South Avenue about 10 a.m. Aug. 23, pointing a silver revolver at the girl and demanding money. He then stole an iPhone worth $400, police said Wednesday in a news release.

The girl was uninjured, police said

The boy was arrested Aug. 25 and taken to the Camden County Youth Detention Center. He was charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a handgun, burglary and aggravated assault.

— Eric Conklin

