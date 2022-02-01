Body of missing Bridgeton man found

BRIDGETON — The body of 23-year-old city resident Johnathan Morris, who was reported missing this weekend, has been found in Hopewell Township, State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Morris was last seen Friday in the city, State Police previously said.
Investigators believed Morris may have been in danger when he disappeared.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.