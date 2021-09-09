Body found in Middle Township believed to be missing 18-year-old

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The body of an unidentified person was found in a wooded area in the Whitesboro section of the township, police said Thursday.
Township police and a State Police K-9 unit were conducting a follow-up investigation on a missing person’s case Wednesday when they discovered an unidentified body in a densely wooded area along the 200 block of East Lena Street.
Police said the remains could not be positively identified but did say evidence found at the scene leads detectives to believe the remains belong to 18-year-old Leila Bellamy, of Whitesboro, who was last seen July 14.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP – Leila Bellamy, 13, has been located after she went missing, police said Sunday.
Bellamy had previously went missing in April 2016, when she was 13, and was found. She is a 2021 graduate of Middle Township High School.
The township’s Major Crimes Unit has been investigating Bellamy’s disappearance with assistance from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, State Police Missing Person’s Unit and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and it received assistance from Philadelphia police, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Florence County (South Carolina) Sheriff’s Department and Hillsborough County (Florida) Sheriff’s Department.
The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an examination of the body to officially identify the person, police said.
