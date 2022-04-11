Bicyclist fatally struck by car in Linwood

LINWOOD — A bicyclist was killed in Linwood when they were struck by a motor vehicle early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the intersection of Ocean Heights and Wabash avenues at 12:11 a.m. after the crash was reported. The unidentified bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Members of the police department were not immediately available for comment Monday morning.
An investigation into the crash remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 609-927-5252.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.