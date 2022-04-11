 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bicyclist fatally struck by car in Linwood

LINWOOD — A bicyclist was killed in Linwood when they were struck by a motor vehicle early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Ocean Heights and Wabash avenues at 12:11 a.m. after the crash was reported. The unidentified bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Members of the police department were not immediately available for comment Monday morning.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 609-927-5252.

