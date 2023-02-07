STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Police are warning the public about an uptick in "distraction thefts," sometimes known as "distract and grab."
Police said Tuesday they've been noticing more reports of the tactic, saying they're common in public places, such as grocery store and bank parking lots.
The maneuver works with a thief and an accomplice. The thief will initiate an encounter with the victim through a conversation or by bumping into them, leaving their target's belongings unattended while the accomplice steals them, police said.
Other cases involve a pair approaching a driver in a parking lot, distracting them from their car long enough to commit the theft, police said.
