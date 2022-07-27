Beware of 'check washing,' Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday warned the public about "mailbox fishing" and "check washing," methods thieves are using to steal money.

The U.S. Postal Service suggests leaving pieces of mail in a mailbox shortly before they're expected to be picked up or bring them directly to a post office.

Doing so will thwart access to mail containing checks, gift cards, credit card information and cash, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Check washing is always becoming common, where thieves that obtain a check use household remedies to remove inked markings from paper. Typically, the check thieves will then write different information onto the check, including a new monetary amount and to whom the check is being made out, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Anyone who believes they fell victim to the scam should contact their bank immediately to prevent the check from being passed, as well as report the incident to the Postal Inspection Service, at 1-877-876-2455 or uspis.gov.

The Federal Trade Commission can also be contacted at, 1-866-438-4338.