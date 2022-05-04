 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Beware of burglaries targeting Asian American business owners, Egg Harbor Township police say

  • 0
Egg Harbor Township Police

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police on Monday asked the public to be vigilant of crimes affecting Asian American business owners.

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

New Jersey and the nation have seen a rise in crimes against Asian Americans over the past year, according to police.

While most of these crimes have been reported in North Jersey, some Asian nail salons, restaurants and massage-business owners have been targeted, police said.

In some cases, police have noticed distinct elements associated with these types of crimes, such as acts being committed by a group of men, with usually one woman following.

They've also seen crimes committed where suspects wear masks used throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to hide their identity, police said.

Police said Monday the public should take advantage of security tools, such as wireless cameras, and ask neighbors to watch any unguarded property.

People are also reading…

Anyone with information can call police at 609‐926‐4051.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

White House announces $3 billion plan for electric vehicle battery production

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News