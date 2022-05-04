Beware of burglaries targeting Asian American business owners, Egg Harbor Township police say

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police on Monday asked the public to be vigilant of crimes affecting Asian American business owners.

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

New Jersey and the nation have seen a rise in crimes against Asian Americans over the past year, according to police.

While most of these crimes have been reported in North Jersey, some Asian nail salons, restaurants and massage-business owners have been targeted, police said.

Absecon Visionary Lions Club presents bell in honor of late student ATLANTIC CITY – Joyful, energetic and a “Ball of Sunshine,” were all words members of Atlant…

In some cases, police have noticed distinct elements associated with these types of crimes, such as acts being committed by a group of men, with usually one woman following.

They've also seen crimes committed where suspects wear masks used throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to hide their identity, police said.

Police said Monday the public should take advantage of security tools, such as wireless cameras, and ask neighbors to watch any unguarded property.

Anyone with information can call police at 609‐926‐4051.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.