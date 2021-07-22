Bellmawr man arrested in Atlantic City stabbing

ATLANTIC CITY — A Bellmawr man was arrested after a Monday morning altercation in the city left a man hospitalized with stab wounds, police said Thursday.
At 4:19 a.m., police received a 911 call that a man was stabbed in the area of Kentucky and Atlantic Avenues. A victim wasn't located at the scene, but Officer Randy Rodriguez-Marte then responded to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division after a man walked in with multiple stab wounds, police said.
Rodriguez-Marte learned that the 60-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries after getting into a fight on the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, police said. He was also able to obtain a description of the suspect and relayed it to responding officers. Shortly after, Officer Joseph Kelly located a man matching the description at the bus terminal. Darren Petti, 38, was determined to have been involved in the stabbing and taken without incident.
Petti was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said. He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.