Beach Haven police officer left gun accessible to children, prosecutor says

A Beach Haven police officer was arrested Wednesday after he left a handgun accessible to children, authorities said Thursday.
Sgt. Andrew Wahlberg is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Wahlberg, 50, of Manahawkin, left a Beretta 9mm handgun unsecured and accessible to juveniles, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Stafford Township police Chief Thomas Dellane said in a news release.
He was released on a summons pending court.
