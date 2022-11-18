 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bayside State Prison guard admits he violated inmates' rights

  • 0
Bayside State Prison

Bayside State Prison in Maurice River Township is among three facilities the state Corrections Ombudsperson’s Office says is in the most need of upgraded air conditioning.

 Press archives

Nikolas Cruz, found guilty of murdering 17 students and staff back in 2018 at a Parkland Florida high school, was formally sentenced to life in prison after listening to heart-wrenching testimony.

A corrections officer at Bayside State Prison in Maurice River Township admitted Friday that he agreed with several others to physically assault inmates who violated prison guidelines, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. 

John Makos, 42, of Millville, pleaded guilty in front of Judge Karen M. Williams in Camden to conspiring with others to deprive inmates of their right not to be subjected to cruel or unusual punishment.

From April to December 2019, Makos conspired with others to punish inmates by using excessive force that caused injury to the victims, the Attorney's Office said in a news release. Makos agreed to assault victims who went or may have gone against the prison's rules. The assaults took place in areas of the prison's kitchen that were out of sight of prison cameras.

In one instance, on Dec. 7, 2019, Makos watched and didn't attempt to break up an altercation in which several inmates pinned a victim to the floor and punched them about 25 times. Makos didn't report this assault despite being required to do so, the Attorney's Office said. 

People are also reading…

Sentencing is scheduled for March 23. Makos could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of over $250,000.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile lauch

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News