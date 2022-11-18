Bayside State Prison guard admits assaulting inmates

A corrections officer at Bayside State Prison in Maurice River Township admitted Friday that he agreed with several others to physically assault inmates who violated prison guidelines, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

John Makos, 42, of Millville, pleaded guilty in front of Judge Karen M. Williams in Camden to conspiring with others to deprive inmates of their right not to be subjected to cruel or unusual punishment.

From April to December 2019, Makos conspired with others to punish inmates by using excessive force that caused injury to the victims, the Attorney’s Office said in a news release. Makos agreed to assault victims who went or may have gone against the prison’s rules. The assaults took place in areas of the prison’s kitchen that were out of sight of prison cameras.

In one instance, on Dec. 7, 2019, Makos watched and didn’t attempt to break up an altercation in which several inmates pinned a victim to the floor and punched them about 25 times. Makos didn’t report this assault despite being required to do so, the Attorney’s Office said.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 23. Makos could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of over $250,000.