Bayside State Prison escapee captured
Bayside State Prison escapee captured

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — An inmate who escaped from Bayside State Prison Thursday morning was captured and returned to the facility, State Police said.

Peter Rusch was apprehended by the state Department of Corrections, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

It is not immediately clear how Rusch escaped or for how long he was out of prison.

Rusch has been serving a 17-year sentence for robbery and weapons charges out of Ocean County, beginning his prison term Sept. 1, 2011. He was expected to be eligible for parole Jan. 4, 2024, according to the DOC.

Inmate Peter Rusch

Rusch

 New Jersey Department of Corrections, provided

