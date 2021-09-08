Bayada to pay $17 million to resolve false-claims allegations

Home health agency operator Bayada has agreed to pay $17 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by paying kickbacks through the purchase of two home health agencies from a retirement home operator in Arizona, the state U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
The settlement resolves allegations that Moorestown-based Bayada bought two home health agencies to induce referrals to Bayada of Medicare beneficiaries from other retirement communities operated by the seller throughout the United States.
The government states that from Jan. 1, 2014, through Oct. 31, 2020, Bayada submitted false claims for payments to Medicare for services provided to beneficiaries referred to Bayada as a result of the kickback transaction.
“When health care providers make or induce referrals that are based on kickback arrangements rather than the best interests of patients, they risk patient harm, threaten the integrity of federal health care programs and violate federal law,” acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said in a news release.
The Anti-Kickback Statute prohibits parties who participate in federal health care programs from knowingly and willfully offering, paying or receiving any remuneration to induce the recommendation of any item for which payment is made in whole or in part under a covered federal health care program. The prohibition extends to asset purchases that are intended to induce referrals.
The civil settlement includes the resolution of claims brought under the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act by David Freedman, who was the director of strategic growth for Bayada between 2009 and 2016. Under those provisions, a private party can file an action on behalf of the United States and receive a portion of any recovery.
As part of today’s resolution, Freedman will receive more than $3 million.
The matter remains under seal as to allegations against entities other than the Bayada Companies, the release states.
