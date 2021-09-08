Bayada settles whistleblower's False Claims Act suit for $17 million

Bayada's civil settlement is not an admission of liability, Justice Department said.

"When healthcare providers make or induce referrals that are based on kickback arrangements rather than the best interests of patients, they risk patient harm, threaten the integrity of federal healthcare programs, and violate federal law," acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Rachael Honig said in a news release.

"The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey and our partners in the Department of Justice and at [Health and Human Services-Office of Inspector General] will continue to pursue those who, like Bayada, offer kickbacks for patient referrals, no matter the disguise those kickback arrangements might wear."

The name of the senior living company that sold the home-health agencies to Bayada was redacted in the settlement agreement.

An April 2014 report in BizTucson said Bayada acquired Watermark at Home that year. Watermark Retirement Communities, which is based in Tucson, has 59 locations, according to Watermark's website, including those in Blue Bell, Media, Philadelphia, West Chester, and Wilmington.

Asked for a comment, a Watermark spokesperson said: "We are unable to participate in your article at this time."