A Barnegat Township woman was sentenced to three years in prison for forging checks belonging to her job at a marina, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Friday.
Lisa Dowd, 52, entered a guilty plea for theft March 21. She was ordered to make restitution to the victim in the amount of $108,415, which she stole over a period of nearly four years.
An investigation by Barnegat police revealed Dowd, who was an employee in the office of the marina, forged numerous checks drawn on various bank accounts belonging to the marina from January 2018 to December 2021. Dowd made some of the forged checks payable to herself and deposited them into her personal checking account, police said. Additional checks were forged and used to pay for her utilities and personal credit card bill, police said.
Dowd turned herself in to police Nov. 23.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.