Lisa Dowd, 52, entered a guilty plea for theft March 21. She was ordered to make restitution to the victim in the amount of $108,415, which she stole over a period of nearly four years.

An investigation by Barnegat police revealed Dowd, who was an employee in the office of the marina, forged numerous checks drawn on various bank accounts belonging to the marina from January 2018 to December 2021. Dowd made some of the forged checks payable to herself and deposited them into her personal checking account, police said. Additional checks were forged and used to pay for her utilities and personal credit card bill, police said.