President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden used a White House event to mark Persian New Year on Monday to pay tribute to Iranian women and girls who took to the streets of Iran to protest following the death last year of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and vowed to keep pressure on Tehran. Biden speaking at reception to mark the Persian New Year, a nearly 4,000-year-old tradition known as the Festival of Fire that’s linked to the Zoroastrian religion, said he wished the holiday marked a moment of “hope for the women of Iran fighting for their human rights and fundamental freedoms.” “The United States stands with those brave women and all the citizens of Iran who are inspiring the world with their conviction,” Biden said at the event, which he described as the biggest White House Nowruz celebration to date. “We’re going to continue to hold Iranian officials accountable for their attacks against their people.” The United States, Europe and the United Kingdom have imposed a series of fresh sanctions on dozens of Iranian officials and organizations, including the country’s special military and police forces, for their violent clampdown.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — Authorities say a township woman charged with four counts of arson intentionally set the home she was living in on fire Tuesday morning. Lisa Zioboro, 44, also is charged with two counts of aggravated arson after investigators determined a fire that damaged her house on Waterfall Lane started in both a bedroom and bathroom. Zioboro is being held in the Ocean County jail, the county Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday in a news release. Police and firefighters were called to the home after the fire started about 7:30 a.m. The flames were extinguished, but a pet bird inside died.
A dog, however, was rescued and unharmed, the Prosecutor's Office said. A multi-agency search of the home found the fire emanated from separate fires started on a bedroom mattress and a bathroom shower curtain, the Prosecutor's Office said.
