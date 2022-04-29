Barnegat sex offender caught taking pictures of minor in Costco bathroom

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A Barnegat Township man who is already a convicted sex offender registered under Megan's Law was charged after he was caught photographing a child under a bathroom stall at the Costco in the township, police said.
Christopher Dinverno, 39, who is subject to community supervision for life, according to police, was charged with invasion of privacy and endangering the welfare of a child.
At 5:21 p.m. April 22, police responded to the Costco on Stafford Park Boulevard for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers met with the complainant and his 7-year-old child. The complainant told officers a man had been taking pictures of the child under the bathroom stall, police said.
An on-scene investigation revealed the man had been involved in previous incidents at the store, police said. With help from Costco management, the man was identified as Dinverno.
Dinverno was located shortly after at the Stafford Diner, where he was taken to the Police Department for questioning, arrested and charged. He is being held in the Ocean County jail.
