STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — An Ocean County man is accused of driving a car to an Atlantic City casino after not returning it to a Manahawkin dealership after a test drive.

Jason DeAngelo, 47, of Barnegat Township, was tracked down at Tropicana by State Police on Saturday and is charged with unlawful taking of means of conveyance and eluding, police said in a news release.

DeAngelo allegedly failed to return a white 2023 GMC Sierra to the Barlow GMC in Manahawkin after taking it for a test drive around 11 a.m. on Saturday. The dealership reported the missing car to authorities around 8:15 p.m. that day, police said.

He is then accused of fleeing police after being spotted in the car along Route 539. Then he driving onto the Garden State Parkway southbound after officers tried stopping the car, police said.

Police learned both DeAngelo and the vehicle were near Tropicana Atlantic City, later finding the vehicle unoccupied in the casino's parking garage.

The State Police Casino Operations Unit and township police then located DeAngelo inside the casino, arresting him and returning him to the township. He was later taken to the Ocean County jail, police said.