Barnegat man sentenced to five years in prison for fatal hit-and-run accident

TOMS RIVER — Craig Menth, of Barnegat, was sentenced to five years in a New Jersey State Prison in connection with his previously entered guilty plea to knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
Menth pled guilty to the offense before Judge Michael T. Collins on January 27, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer in a written statement.
On Sept. 1, 2019, the Brick Township police department responded to the area of Drum Point Road for a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle incident.
Responding Officers found that a pedestrian, Robert Berenger, 28, of Brick Township, had been fatally struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene.
A thorough investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office vehicular homicide unit and Brick Township police identified Menth, 28, as the driver and owner of the vehicle that struck and killed Berenger, Billhimer said.
Menth was arrested without incident at his residence in Barnegat on September 2, Billhimer said.
