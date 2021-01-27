 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barnegat man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide
0 comments
top story

Barnegat man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

{{featured_button_text}}

A Barnegat Township man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in a March drunken-driving crash that killed his passenger, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The state will recommend a term of seven years in prison for 24-year-old Jeydon Lowe when he is sentenced March 19, Billhimer said.

About 5:30 p.m. March 25, 2020, Stafford Township officers responded to a single-car crash on Stafford Avenue near Hilliard Boulevard. Investigators found Lowe was traveling east on Stafford at an "extremely high rate of speed," Billhimer said. Lowe lost control of the car while attempting a right turn and crashed into a tree. The passenger of the car, 24-year-old Robert Parlin, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lowe sustained minor injuries and was taken to Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center. Lab results indicated a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12%, or 0.04% over the legal limit, Billhimer said.

Jeydon Lowe headshot

Lowe

 Ocean County Prosecutor's Office / Provided

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News