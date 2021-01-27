Barnegat man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

A Barnegat Township man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in a March drunken-driving crash that killed his passenger, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
The state will recommend a term of seven years in prison for 24-year-old Jeydon Lowe when he is sentenced March 19, Billhimer said.
About 5:30 p.m. March 25, 2020, Stafford Township officers responded to a single-car crash on Stafford Avenue near Hilliard Boulevard. Investigators found Lowe was traveling east on Stafford at an "extremely high rate of speed," Billhimer said. Lowe lost control of the car while attempting a right turn and crashed into a tree. The passenger of the car, 24-year-old Robert Parlin, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lowe sustained minor injuries and was taken to Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center. Lab results indicated a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12%, or 0.04% over the legal limit, Billhimer said.
