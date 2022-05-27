Barnegat man pleads guilty to manslaughter in drug death

A Barnegat Township man pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter in a drug-induced death that occurred in 2019 in Point Pleasant Borough, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Curtis Geathers, 37, is scheduled to be sentenced July 22. The state is seeking a sentence of four years in prison. Geathers also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, for which the state will seek a sentence of five years in prison. The sentences would run concurrently.

On Jan. 10, 2019, Point Pleasant Borough police were dispatched to a residence for a report of an unresponsive woman. The woman was transported to Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center in Brick Township, where she died two days later, Billhimer said in a news release.

Barnegat man indicted in heroin and fentanyl death TOMS RIVER — A Barnegat Township man was indicted along with two other Ocean County resident…

Investigators found Geathers was the supplier of heroin and fentanyl that was distributed to the victim. A toxicology report confirmed the cause of death to be acetyl fentanyl toxicity.

Geathers was arrested Feb. 7, 2019, and had been lodged in the Ocean County jail since.

Three other people were indicted in July 2019 in relation to the woman's death — Michael M. Tiedemann, 45, of Toms River, and Tiffany R. Coger, 35, of Seaside Heights, were charged with strict liability drug-induced death; and though not alleged to be criminally responsible for the victim’s death, Darnell D. Williams, 36, of Jackson Township, was charged with multiple drug offenses.

Geathers distributed wax folds containing heroin and fentanyl to Coger and Tiedemann between the dates of Jan. 5 and 9, 2019, Billhimer said in previous reports. On Jan. 9, 2019, Tiedemann distributed the wax folds he had bought from Geathers to the victim.

The outcomes of the trials for Tiedemann, Coger and Williams were not known in this report.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.