STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A Barnegat Township man was arrested Thursday after State Police responded to a report of a person carrying what appeared to be a gun while walking along the Garden State Parkway.
Troopers responding at 8:42 a.m. encountered Anthony Gallipoli, 41, walking along the highway’s northbound side near milepost 66.7, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Friday.
Gallipoli was arrested and charged with trespassing and terroristic threats.
Police searching both the area and Gallipoli did not find the alleged firearm, Curry said.
Gallipoli was taken to Southern Ocean Medical Center for a psychological evaluation, Curry said.
