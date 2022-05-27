 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barnegat High School student stabbed in bathroom altercation

Barnegat police
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — A high school student was stabbed Friday morning during an altercation in a bathroom, locking the school down for a period, police said.

At 7:48 a.m., a school resource officer was approached by a staff member and told there may have been an altercation between students that involved a stabbing, police said.

The officer, with help from Barnegat police who immediately responded to the school, determined the report was valid and directed a shelter-in-place order for the school while investigating the incident, police said.

An investigation found that a group of students engaged in a fight in one of the school bathrooms during which a student was stabbed. The student was located and treated for injuries police said were not life-threatening.

An edged weapon was recovered, and the Ocean County Sheriff's Department CSI Unit responded to the school to process the scene and evidence, police said. The lockdown was lifted when officers and command staff determined there was no threat to student safety.

Charges are pending the completion of the investigation.

Safety at schools has been heightened since Tuesday, when 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

