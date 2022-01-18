Barnegat drug raid yields five arrests

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — Five Ocean County residents were arrested after authorities searched a home Friday on Highland Drive.

Taquan Pearson, 30, Brittany Goodrich, 19, Jeffrey Bair, 51, and Zbigniew Mazur, 38, all of Barnegat, and Stanley Bair, 60, of Waretown, were all charged with possession of heroin and cocaine, possession with intent to distribute and weapons possession offenses, police said.

Authorities found drugs and $4,000 in cash, police said, as well as two guns, one of which had its serial number removed and another of which was a "ghost gun." Ghost guns are those that are without a serial number and sold unassembled, making them difficult for police to trace.

All five suspects were at the home when authorities searched it, police said.

The Ocean County Regional SWAT Team and Stafford Township police assisted the investigation.

