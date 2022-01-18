Barnegat drug raid yields five arrests

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP — Five Ocean County residents were arrested after authorities searched a home Friday on Highland Drive.
Support Local Journalism
Taquan Pearson, 30, Brittany Goodrich, 19, Jeffrey Bair, 51, and Zbigniew Mazur, 38, all of Barnegat, and Stanley Bair, 60, of Waretown, were all charged with possession of heroin and cocaine, possession with intent to distribute and weapons possession offenses, police said.
Authorities found drugs and $4,000 in cash, police said, as well as two guns, one of which had its serial number removed and another of which was a "ghost gun." Ghost guns are those that are without a serial number and sold unassembled, making them difficult for police to trace.
All five suspects were at the home when authorities searched it, police said.
The Ocean County Regional SWAT Team and Stafford Township police assisted the investigation.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.