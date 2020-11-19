 Skip to main content
Avalon, Stone Harbor to share court services
Avalon, Stone Harbor to share court services

Avalon and Stone Harbor will share one municipal court, operating out of Avalon's Borough Hall, starting Jan. 1.

The shared services agreement was approved by Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez and will last five years. Both Avalon and Stone Harbor ratified the agreement during separate meetings this week.

According to a news release, the agreement will save the two towns about $150,000, while improving efficiency in court operations for both communities.

“Avalon and Stone Harbor have many shared services agreements in place, and this is another cooperative approach that is a win for both communities,” said Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour. “We continually explore new opportunities that make sense for our residents and save tax dollars.”

Previously, Avalon and Stone Harbor shared the services of Court Administrator Deborah Scott, who will retire Dec. 31. Under the agreement, both communities will use the same person for the positions of court administrator, deputy court administrator, municipal prosecutor and public defender. Stone Harbor Municipal Court Judge James Birchmeier will preside over Stone Harbor court cases through the end of his appointment in August. At that time, Avalon Municipal Court Judge Andrew Cafiero is expected to transition to preside over both courts.

“This is another example of sister communities working together to save money for our taxpayers while improving the level of services that we provide,” said Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi. “Both communities conducted due diligence throughout the year on this agreement, and Avalon welcomes the opportunity to manage court operations for both municipalities.”

