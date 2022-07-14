Avalon police warning public after 'high-end motor vehicle' thefts

AVALON — Police are searching for five suspects accused of stealing "high-end motor vehicles" in the borough earlier this week.
Police did not say what types of vehicles were stolen.
Police received reports of four stolen vehicles Tuesday. The suspects were later found on surveillance footage, police said.
The public is asked not to approach the suspects, as they're considered dangerous, police said.
While the hunt is on for the suspects, police are asking the public to secure their vehicles and leave valuables obscured from open view or remove them from inside.
Anyone with information about the thefts can call the Detective Division at 609-967-5909. Additionally, anyone who sees suspicious activity is urged to call the Police Department at 609-967-3411 or dial 911.
