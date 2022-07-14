Avalon police warning public after car thefts

AVALON — Police are searching for five suspects accused of high-end car thefts in the borough earlier this week.

Police did not say what types of cars were stolen.

Police received reports of four stolen high-end vehicles Tuesday. The suspects were later found on surveillance footage, police said.

The public is asked not to approach the suspects, as they're considered dangerous, police said.

While the hunt is on for the suspects, police are asking the public to secure their vehicles and leave values obscured from open view or removed from inside.

Anyone with any information about the thefts is asked to contact the Detective Division, at 609-967-5909. Additionally, anyone who sees suspicious activity is urged to contact the police department or dial 911, police said.