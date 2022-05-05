Avalon police seek trio who stole $400 bottle of whiskey from liquor store

AVALON — Police are looking to identify three people who stole a bottle of high-end whiskey from a liquor store.
The suspects entered the unidentified store minutes after 7 p.m. April 23, grabbing a nearly $400 bottle of John Walker & Sons King George V Scotch whisky before fleeing without paying for the alcohol, police said.
The suspects are believed to be associated with two people who purchased the same type of whiskey to distract the store's cashier from the suspect stealing the alcohol, police said.
Security footage shows the suspect who grabbed the bottle entering a dark-colored Mercedes-Benz, police said.
Anyone who can identify the suspects can call police at 609-967-3411.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
