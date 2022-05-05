 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Avalon police seek IDs on trio who stole $400 bottle of whisky from liquor store

  • 0
Avalon Whisky.jpg

Avalon police say a trio of suspects stole a nearly $400 bottle of Whisky from a liquor store April 23.

 Avalon Police Department, provided

AVALON — Borough police need the public's assistance in identifying three people who stole a high end bottle of whisky from a liquor store.

The suspects entered the unidentified store minutes after 7 p.m. April 23, grabbing a nearly $400 bottle of John Walker & Son King George V Scotch Whiskey before fleeing without paying for the alcohol, police said.

The suspects are believed to be associated with two people who purchased the same type of Whisky to distract the store's cashier from the suspect stealing the alcohol, police said.

Security footage captured the suspect who grabbed the bottle entering a dark-colored Mercedes-Benz, police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call Avalon Police Detective Division, at (609) 967-3411.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Amid US abortion crackdown, California seeks to be a ‘sanctuary’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News