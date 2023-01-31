Avalon police seek 2 in burglary

AVALON — Police are looking for two men suspected in a burglary Monday evening.

According to police, a home security camera caught video of two men wearing dark clothing, hoods and gloves exiting a vehicle and approaching a house, one police said was occupied at the time.

One entered the unlocked front door, while the other remained outside.

Less than a minute later, the first man is seen exiting the residence holding two purses, police said. They soon returned, entered again and grabbed keys to a vehicle.

“They then entered a vehicle in the driveway and stole numerous items, then entered a getaway vehicle and departed the area,” reads a news release from police Chief Jeffrey Christopher. “Individuals may be armed.”

The burglary took place at 7:26 p.m. Police did not specify the area of town.

The suspects had no contact with the occupants of the home, police said.

Police say burglaries and thefts of motor vehicles are on the rise throughout New Jersey in record numbers.

“Avalon is not exclusive to this type of criminal activity,” police said. “These are mostly ‘crimes of opportunity’ in which actors take advantage of unlocked residences and motor vehicles.”

Christopher urged residents to be alert and aware of their surroundings and to call police immediately if they see or hear anything suspicious.

“The best way to avoid becoming a victim is to keep all doors to residences, garages and vehicles locked even while you are home,” the release states.

Anyone with additional information can call police at 609-967-3411 or detectives at 609-967-7743.