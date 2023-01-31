 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Avalon police seek 2 in burglary

  • 0

Drone footage of a famed Avalon's borough block that's for sale. The block is between 20th and 21st streets between Dune Drive and Ocean Drive. The Zurawski family has listed the Princeton, the Circle Tavern, the Whitebrier and two liquor licenses. (JOE MARTUCCI / Staff Drone Pilot)

AVALON — Police are looking for two men suspected in a burglary Monday evening.

According to police, a home security camera caught video of two men wearing dark clothing, hoods and gloves exiting a vehicle and approaching a house, one police said was occupied at the time.

One entered the unlocked front door, while the other remained outside.

Less than a minute later, the first man is seen exiting the residence holding two purses, police said. They soon returned, entered again and grabbed keys to a vehicle.

“They then entered a vehicle in the driveway and stole numerous items, then entered a getaway vehicle and departed the area,” reads a news release from police Chief Jeffrey Christopher. “Individuals may be armed.”

The burglary took place at 7:26 p.m. Police did not specify the area of town.

People are also reading…

The suspects had no contact with the occupants of the home, police said.

Police say burglaries and thefts of motor vehicles are on the rise throughout New Jersey in record numbers.

“Avalon is not exclusive to this type of criminal activity,” police said. “These are mostly ‘crimes of opportunity’ in which actors take advantage of unlocked residences and motor vehicles.”

Christopher urged residents to be alert and aware of their surroundings and to call police immediately if they see or hear anything suspicious.

“The best way to avoid becoming a victim is to keep all doors to residences, garages and vehicles locked even while you are home,” the release states.

Anyone with additional information can call police at 609-967-3411 or detectives at 609-967-7743.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

An ‘Independent’ party could dominate American politics, according to study

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News