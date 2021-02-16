 Skip to main content
Authorities want help identifying 2 vehicles in Whitesboro shooting
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Authorities are asking the public to help identify two vehicles involved in a shooting Monday evening in the Whitesboro section of Middle Township.

At 7:09 p.m., police received a report of a shooting near West Main Street and Reading Avenue, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said in a news release.

Investigators determined two vehicles of unknown descriptions were involved in the shooting and then fled the area, Sutherland said.

Numerous shell casings were found in the area, Sutherland said. No one was reported injured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or can identify the vehicles or people involved can call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135 or Middle Township police at 609-465-8700.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

