 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities seeking video from Fairfield fatal shooting
0 comments
top story

Authorities seeking video from Fairfield fatal shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

One person is under arrest following what authorities say was a targeted shooting at a birthday party in New Jersey that left two people dead and 12 injured.

Police are asking the public for any videos that may have been taken during the Saturday night house-party shooting that killed three people and injured 11 in Fairfield Township.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Anyone with videos of the incident can contact State Police at 856-451-0101 or submit a tip to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at ccpo.tips. Videos can also be submitted anonymously here.

At 11:50 p.m. Saturday, State Police responded to a home in the 1000 block of East Commerce Street. When troopers arrived, they discovered 30-year-old Kevin Elliott and 25-year-old Asia Hester, both of Bridgeton, had sustained fatal gunshot wounds, and 12 other adults had been transported to area hospitals with various injuries.

One of the injured, 19-year-old Braylin Holmes, of Millville, was in critical condition before being pronounced dead Tuesday.

Two men, 36-year-old Kevin Dawkins and 30-year-old Darrell Dawkins, both of Bridgeton, have been arrested in the shooting. Police have not said whether the two are related.

+2 
Kevin K. Dawkins

Dawkins

Kevin K. Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton, was arrested in connection with Saturday's shooting in Fairfield Township that left 2 dead and 12 injured. Dawkins has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large capacity magazine, certain persons not to have a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. 

Photo provided by Cumberland County Jail. 

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Crashing waves as cyclone hits eastern India

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News