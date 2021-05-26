Authorities seeking video from Fairfield fatal shooting

Police are asking the public for any videos that may have been taken during the Saturday night house-party shooting that killed three people and injured 11 in Fairfield Township.

Anyone with videos of the incident can contact State Police at 856-451-0101 or submit a tip to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at ccpo.tips. Videos can also be submitted anonymously here.

At 11:50 p.m. Saturday, State Police responded to a home in the 1000 block of East Commerce Street. When troopers arrived, they discovered 30-year-old Kevin Elliott and 25-year-old Asia Hester, both of Bridgeton, had sustained fatal gunshot wounds, and 12 other adults had been transported to area hospitals with various injuries.

One of the injured, 19-year-old Braylin Holmes, of Millville, was in critical condition before being pronounced dead Tuesday.

Two men, 36-year-old Kevin Dawkins and 30-year-old Darrell Dawkins, both of Bridgeton, have been arrested in the shooting. Police have not said whether the two are related.

