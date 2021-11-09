Authorities seek suspect in Atlantic City murder

A 45-year-old man who is charged with the murder of Mark Wright on Oct. 10, is wanted by authorities, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced Tuesday.
Umar Abdullah a.k.a. James Collins/James Coger III — nicknamed “Munchie” or “O” has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and a second-degree weapons possession charge.
Wright was found fatally shot at 28 S. Georgia Ave. in Atlantic City by police, who'd received a 911 call.
Shill said that Abdullah is known to frequent Atlantic City and Pleasantville. He is presumed dangerous by authorities and the public should contact local police if he is seen, according to a release from the prosecutor's office.
This cooperative investigation continues between the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department. Anyone with information about Umar Abdullah’s whereabouts should contact the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit through the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department at (609) 909-7200.
