Millville police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office are seeking to identify a person of interest in a reported sexual assault that occurred early Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Street.
The man is reported to be short and possibly Hispanic or Black, according to a news release from the Prosecutor's Office.
Anyone with additional information can call Millville Detective John Butschky at 856-362-0022 or Detective Ashley Cornwall at 856-332-5513. Anonymous tips can be shared at ccpo.tips.
