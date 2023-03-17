ATLANTIC CITY — A Mercer County man was shot and killed Thursday night on South Texas Avenue, authorities said.
Jamar Square, 29, of Lawrence Township, was identified as the victim, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release.
Police were called to the scene about 10:40 p.m. Square was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with additional information can call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org. Tips also can be shared with Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477, or at crimestoppersatlantic.com.
— Eric Conklin
