Authorities searching for West Deptford man accused of setting hospital worker on fire
top story

Authorities searching for West Deptford man accused of setting hospital worker on fire

02-07-22 Pagano Jeep Cherokee.JPG

Nicholas Pagano, of West Deptford, may be driving a white 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

 Provided

HACKENSACK — Authorities are searching for a South Jersey health care worker who allegedly set a North Jersey hospital worker on fire Monday.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Nicholas Pagano, of West Deptford, Gloucester County, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson, aggravated assault and unlawful weapons possession.

He's believed to be driving a white 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee with license plate S57 NJH, Musella said.

Pagano should be considered armed and dangerous if anyone encounters him, Musella said.

Police were called to Hackensack University Medical Center early Monday morning for a report of an assault. Police learned that a 54-year-old woman working at the hospital was set on fire in a breakroom, and that the attacker, allegedly Pagano, fled the hospital. 

Police also say Pagano struck the woman with a wrench during the attack.

The woman suffered third-degree burns over her upper body, face and hands, as well as gashes to her head that required stitching. She was treated in the hospital's emergency room before being transported to another medical facility for additional treatment. 

Anyone with information about Pagano's whereabouts or who may have seen him can call Hackensack police at 201-646-7777.

Nicholas Pagano

Pagano

 Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

