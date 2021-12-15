 Skip to main content
Authorities search Galloway Township home
Authorities search Galloway Township home

Police search on East Jimmie Leeds Road

Police search a home Wednesday on East Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township.

 Chris Doyle, Staff Writer

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Authorities on Wednesday executed a search warrant at a home on East Jimmie Leeds Road.

Pleasantville Police searched the home Wednesday afternoon, as did other law enforcement officers in plainclothes. Pleasantville police Capt. Matthew Hartman said police were “executing a search warrant in furtherance of an investigation.”

Galloway police Chief Donna Higbee said township officers were present at the scene to aid in the search. She said Galloway police were not involved in the case that prompted the search and that she had no further information.

— Chris Doyle

