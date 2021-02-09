 Skip to main content
Authorities say Cape May man posted altered pictures of women on website
A Cape May man was charged with cyber harassment after posting altered pictures of women online, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said Tuesday.

Multiple women told Lower Township police that altered pictures of them had been posted online without their permission, Sutherland said in a news release. A joint investigation by the Police Department and the Prosecutor's Office led to the arrest of 27-year-old John Abadie.

Abadie was charged with multiple counts of cyber harassment, a fourth-degree crime that carries a penalty of up to a year in county jail.

Anyone with additional information about the case can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, Lower Township police at 609-886-1619, Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597 or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net.

Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

