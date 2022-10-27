Authorities raid Lower Township home, find drugs, rifle, money

Authorities found drugs, a rifle and money inside a Lower Township home Wednesday, leading to a resident's arrest.

Dawn Corcoran, 51, is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, distribution of CDS, money laundering, certain persons not to possess weapons or ammunition and possession of a firearm while in possession of a CDS.

Corcoran was released on a summons pending court, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.

The arrest follows an investigation by the Prosecutor's Office into Corcoran's alleged drug sales.

On Wednesday, the agency's Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and Lower Township and North Wildwood police searched a Villas home in the 3000 block of Bayshore Road.

Inside, police found a half-ounce of suspected cocaine, less than a half-ounce of suspected heroin, less than a half-ounce of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a .22 caliber rifle, ammunition matching the gun and about $11,505, the Prosecutor's Office said.