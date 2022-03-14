Authorities investigating murder-suicide in Vineland

VINELAND — Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left at 48-year-old woman and 50-year-old man dead Monday morning, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.
Vineland police were called to the 200 block of Wood Street just before 6:30 a.m., finding the woman dead on from apparent gunshot wounds, the Prosecutor's Office said.
During their investigation, law enforcement determined their suspect was a 50-year-old man. Police found him dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 2400 block of North Mill Road, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Names for both the victim and suspect are not being released because the investigation involves a possible domestic violence matter, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Anyone with information about the case is to contact Vineland Police Department Detective Kevin Vai, at 856-691-4111 ext. 4951, or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit Detective Ryan Breslin, at 856-207-2738. Information can also be anonymously sent to police through vpd.tips or ccpo.tips online.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.