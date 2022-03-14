 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities investigating murder-suicide in Vineland

VINELAND — Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left at 48-year-old woman and 50-year-old man dead Monday morning, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.

Vineland police were called to the 200 block of Wood Street just before 6:30 a.m., finding the woman dead on from apparent gunshot wounds, the Prosecutor's Office said. 

During their investigation, law enforcement determined their suspect was a 50-year-old man. Police found him dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 2400 block of North Mill Road, the Prosecutor's Office said. 

Names for both the victim and suspect are not being released because the investigation involves a possible domestic violence matter, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Anyone with information about the case is to contact Vineland Police Department Detective Kevin Vai, at 856-691-4111 ext. 4951, or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit Detective Ryan Breslin, at 856-207-2738. Information can also be anonymously sent to police through vpd.tips or ccpo.tips online.

