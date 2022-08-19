Authorities investigating Egg Harbor Township fatal shooting

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Friday morning in the township.
At 4:08 a.m., police responded to a 911 call on Delilah Road for a report of a male gunshot victim, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. The man was subsequently pronounced dead.
Authorities did not release the deceased's name, citing the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips. People also can call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS), or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.