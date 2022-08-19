 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Authorities investigating Egg Harbor Township fatal shooting

  • 0
Egg Harbor Township Police

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Friday morning in the township.

At 4:08 a.m., police responded to a 911 call on Delilah Road for a report of a male gunshot victim, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. The man was subsequently pronounced dead.

Authorities did not release the deceased's name, citing the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips. People also can call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS), or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: The Megalodon could have eaten whole whales in just a couple of bites

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News