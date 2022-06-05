Authorities investigating death of male victim in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities are investigating the death of a male victim Sunday in the city.
About 2:20 p.m., police received an emergency call for a male down in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue. The victim was located unresponsive. Medical personnel arrived but were unable to revive him, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He was pronounced dead.
Authorities are still notifying next of kin, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Police and the Prosecutor's Office are investigating. Anyone with information can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips.
