Authorities identify teenager fatally shot in Vineland

VINELAND — Authorities on Friday identified the 15-year-old boy fatally shot this week in the city.
Anthony Torres-Sanchez was shot in the 1800 block of North Delsea Drive and taken by first responders to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where he died from his injuries, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.
Detectives believe Torres-Sanchez may have known his shooter, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.
The Prosecutor's Office is not releasing further details as the case remains under investigation, Webb-McRae said Friday.
Anyone with additional information can call Vineland police Detective Dave Cavagnaro at 856-460-0805 or Prosecutor’s Office Detective Chris Johnson at 609-579-1431. Tips also can be sent anonymously at vpd.tips or ccpo.tips.
