Authorities identify South Jersey man police fatally shot during backhoe rampage
Authorities identify South Jersey man police fatally shot during backhoe rampage

The state Attorney General's Office on Wednesday identified the 20-year-old Millville man police fatally shot during a rampage involving a construction backhoe Saturday in Vineland.

Joshua Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene after Sgt. Louis Platania of the Vineland Police Department shot him, prosecutors said.

About 5 a.m. Saturday, several police officers responding to a disturbance involving a backhoe in the area of West Park Drive encountered Gonzalez operating the construction equipment at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park, prosecutors said.

The police officers attempted for 30 minutes to stop Gonzalez, prosecutors said.

During that time, the backhoe caused extensive damage to several homes and vehicles, including two police cars, an ambulance and an occupied civilian vehicle.

Three Vineland police officers were treated for minor injuries.

The Attorney General's Office is investigating the circumstances of the fatal shooting.

