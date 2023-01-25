Authorities identify man police fatally shot in South Jersey

A 55-year-old Camden County man killed by police was identified Tuesday, as was the officer who fired the fatal shot in Gloucester County on Sunday afternoon.

Deptford police Officer Luke Ivey shot Daniel Nevius Sr., of Sicklerville, just after 1:20 p.m. in an area along Fox Run Road, according to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, which is investigating the fatal encounter.

Officers from the Deptford Police Department were responding to a 911 call when Ivey shot Nevius. Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced Nevius dead at 1:55.

The Attorney General's Office did not release other details, including what prompted the 911 call.

A nearby resident told 6abc he saw officers, some with shotguns, surround a wooded area near Delsea Drive and Fox Run Road, and then he heard about seven shots fired.

Ivey joined the Deptford Police Department in August 2016, according to the township's website.

Under New Jersey law, the Attorney General's Office investigates any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer's official capacity, or while the decedent is in custody.

In 2018, a Deptford officer fatally shot LaShonda Anderson. Sgt. Kevin Clements was cleared by a grand jury later that year. In 2020, Anderson's family filed a wrongful-death federal lawsuit. That civil case is pending.