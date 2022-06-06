Authorities ID man who died in Atlantic City Sunday

ATLANTIC CITY — The man who died in the city Sunday is 65-year-old Dwight Hutchinson, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Monday, adding that Hutchinson was fatally stabbed.
City police were called to a report of a man down in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at approximately 2:20 p.m.. When police arrived they found Hutchinson unresponsive.
First responders tried resuscitating Hutchinson, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy performed by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office determined Hutchinson died from multiple stab wounds.
His death is being investigated as a homicide, the Prosecutor's Office said.
The case is under a joint investigation between the Atlantic City Police Department and Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit.
Leads and other information about the fatal stabbing can be given to the Major Crimes Unit by calling 609-909-7666, or by visiting acpo.org/tips and filling out a form anonymously on the "Submit a Tip" page.
