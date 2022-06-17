 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Authorities ID man caught with loaded gun at Atlantic City International Airport

  • 0
Flights leave Atlantic City Airport

Flights depart from the Atlantic City International Airport, in Egg Harbor Township, Monday June 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — State Police have identified the Radnor, Pennsylvania, man carrying a loaded gun in his bag at Atlantic City International Airport as 51-year-old Joseph Montrella.

Montrella is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, prohibited weapons and devices, possession of certain prescription drugs and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was released from custody and given a future court date, Trooper Charles Marchan said Friday. 

No other details were available Friday afternoon, Marchan said.

State police responded to calls of a firearm found in possession of an airline traveler around 6:33 a.m. Tuesday.

A Transportation Security Administration agent monitoring an x-ray machine at a security checkpoint inside the airport found the gun, a .38 caliber pistol, in Montrella's carry-on bag. Montrella claimed the bag and its contents belonged to his father.

Agents notified State Police, who confiscated the firearm and the man.

People are also reading…

The TSA Thursday said guns being found by the agency through security measures have been increasing. In 2021, TSA agents retrieved 5,972 guns at security checkpoints nationwide. An overwhelming majority (86%) of them were loaded.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Migrants heading to US concerned they could be trapped in Mexico

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News