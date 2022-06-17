Authorities ID man caught with loaded gun at Atlantic City International Airport

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — State Police have identified the Radnor, Pennsylvania, man carrying a loaded gun in his bag at Atlantic City International Airport as 51-year-old Joseph Montrella.
Montrella is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, prohibited weapons and devices, possession of certain prescription drugs and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was released from custody and given a future court date, Trooper Charles Marchan said Friday.
No other details were available Friday afternoon, Marchan said.
State police responded to calls of a firearm found in possession of an airline traveler around 6:33 a.m. Tuesday.
A Transportation Security Administration agent monitoring an x-ray machine at a security checkpoint inside the airport found the gun, a .38 caliber pistol, in Montrella's carry-on bag. Montrella claimed the bag and its contents belonged to his father.
Agents notified State Police, who confiscated the firearm and the man.
The TSA Thursday said guns being found by the agency through security measures have been increasing. In 2021, TSA agents retrieved 5,972 guns at security checkpoints nationwide. An overwhelming majority (86%) of them were loaded.
