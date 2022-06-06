Authorities ID Atlantic City man found dead Sunday

ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities on Monday identified a city man found fatally stabbed Sunday afternoon on Kentucky Avenue.
Police received a report of a man down in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue about 2:20 p.m. They found Dwight Hutchinson, 65, unresponsive, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
First responders tried resuscitating Hutchinson, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Prosecutor's Office said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities were investigating the death of a male victim Sunday in the city.
An autopsy performed by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office determined Hutchinson died from multiple stab wounds.
His death is being investigated as a homicide, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Police and the Prosecutor's Office are investigating. Anyone with information can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.