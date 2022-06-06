 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Authorities ID Atlantic City man found dead Sunday

Death probed as a homicide, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says

  • 0
atlantic county breaking carousel

ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities on Monday identified a city man found fatally stabbed Sunday afternoon on Kentucky Avenue. 

Police received a report of a man down in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue about 2:20 p.m. They found Dwight Hutchinson, 65, unresponsive, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

First responders tried resuscitating Hutchinson, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Prosecutor's Office said.

An autopsy performed by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office determined Hutchinson died from multiple stab wounds.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Police and the Prosecutor's Office are investigating. Anyone with information can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives confidence vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News